state and New England with an accumulation ranging from a
dusting to a few inches. As the air stays chilly in the
East, milder air will expand over the Central states ahead
of a developing storm just east of the Rockies. An area of
snow and flurries is forecast to extend from the eastern
parts of Washington and Oregon to central Colorado, central
and northern Wyoming and the western parts of the Dakotas.
Dry weather is forecast to give the coastal areas of the
Northwest a reprieve from wet weather while the Southwest is
expected to remain dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 87 at Chino, CA
National Low Monday -7 at Gunnison, CO
