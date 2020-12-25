rushes in on the backside of the storm. Any water left on

sidewalks and roads could become icy. Accumulating snowfall

from West Virginia to western New York can add to dangerous

travel conditions. Another storm is forecast to arrive in

the Northwest, bringing coastal rain and mountain snow to

Washington, Oregon, Northern California and Idaho. The rest

AD

of the country is forecast to be dry and seasonable to end

the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 84 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Thursday -19 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather