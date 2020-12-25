rushes in on the backside of the storm. Any water left on
sidewalks and roads could become icy. Accumulating snowfall
from West Virginia to western New York can add to dangerous
travel conditions. Another storm is forecast to arrive in
the Northwest, bringing coastal rain and mountain snow to
Washington, Oregon, Northern California and Idaho. The rest
of the country is forecast to be dry and seasonable to end
the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 84 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Thursday -19 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.