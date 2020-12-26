air will filter into the region. Temperatures will be 10 to
20 degrees Fahrenheit lower than Christmas. Meanwhile, the
Southeast will be dry and seasonably cool as an area of high
pressure tracks across the region. The same area of high
pressure will usher in more mild air across the Plains with
winds out of the south. In the Northwest, a storm system
moving inland will bring coastal rain and mountain snow to
parts of the region. The Southwest will be dry and mild.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 79 at Santee, CA
National Low Friday -30 at Cotton, MN
