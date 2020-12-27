The Nation’s Weather for Monday, December 28, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front is forecast to sweep across the Midwest today,

bringing snow showers to the Great Lakes and rain showers

to much of the Mid-Atlantic, with a wide area of mixing in

between. Rain showers will stretch down the Appalachian

Mountains. In the West, a storm will move onshore,

producing showers in California and snow in higher

elevations, continuing into the Four Corners region.

Temperatures across the Plains will be particularly frigid

tomorrow, especially in the north, with high pressure

keeping conditions fair and mostly sunny. The South

Central, however, can expect a cloudy sky for most of

tomorrow. Showers will dot the southern Florida coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO

