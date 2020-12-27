Mountains. In the West, a storm will move onshore,
producing showers in California and snow in higher
elevations, continuing into the Four Corners region.
Temperatures across the Plains will be particularly frigid
tomorrow, especially in the north, with high pressure
keeping conditions fair and mostly sunny. The South
Central, however, can expect a cloudy sky for most of
tomorrow. Showers will dot the southern Florida coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO
