Mountains. In the West, a storm will move onshore,

producing showers in California and snow in higher

elevations, continuing into the Four Corners region.

Temperatures across the Plains will be particularly frigid

tomorrow, especially in the north, with high pressure

keeping conditions fair and mostly sunny. The South

Central, however, can expect a cloudy sky for most of

tomorrow. Showers will dot the southern Florida coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO

