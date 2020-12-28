High pressure over the Southeast will promote dry weather to

start the week. Meanwhile, a storm system moving into the

Southwest will spread areas of rain and mountain snow across

the region. For some, this will be the first measurable

rainfall in about a month and slippery conditions are

expected. Snow from this storm will spread into the Rocky

Mountains and central Plains overnight. This southerly storm

track will keep the Northwest mainly dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO

_____

