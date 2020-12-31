into tonight. At the same time, rain is expected to extend
across the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians with lesser
rain showers along the southern Atlantic coast. Showers
along the mid-Atlantic coast will be brief with dry weather
for most of the area at night. Severe thunderstorms will
extend across the upper Gulf coast and have the potential to
bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. As the rain
expands northward in the Central states at night, ice and
snow will fall in colder areas. A storm will bring rain to
the Washington and Oregon coasts with snow farther inland.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 86 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Wednesday -41 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
