associated with this storm, flowing from south to north. To
the east, snow showers and flurries will pick up in the
western Great Lakes region ahead of cold air moving into the
Midwest. Snow showers and flurries will also linger in the
Appalachians and parts of the mid-Atlantic. As a storm
system departs the Northeast, coastal New England is
anticipated to experience a last bit of snow and rain mix.
The rest of the nation is expected to be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Sunday -26 at Antero Reservoir, CO
