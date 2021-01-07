day is in store. A storm will spread snow from southern
Missouri to northern Arkansas and part of western Kentucky
with rain farther south to the Gulf coast. A few locally
gusty thunderstorms are forecast for the immediate Gulf
coast. Most of the Plains and Southwest can expect some
sunshine and dry conditions. A storm will produce an area of
snow from parts of Montana, Idaho and western Wyoming. Much
of Washington, Oregon and Northern California will have dry
weather ahead of a storm with more rain and mountain snow to
end the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 83 at Harlingen, TX
National Low Wednesday -14 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.