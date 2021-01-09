some sunshine. A storm that weakened upon moving inland from
the Northwest on Friday will still manage to spread areas of
snow and flurries southward through the Rockies and High
Plains. As this storm turns eastward later this weekend, an
area of heavy snow will develop from New Mexico to parts of
Texas. Rain showers are expected to gather over South Texas
as an early sign of the storm’s approach. Most areas along
the Pacific coast will have dry weather. Clouds may break
in the coastal Northwest, ahead of another dose of rain and
mountain snow later tonight into Sunday.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 81 at Woodland Hills, CA
National Low Friday -15 at Crested Butte, CO
