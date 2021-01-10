move across the Southeast tomorrow, bringing snow and
flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi.
To the southeast, rain will affect much of Alabama,
Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are
anticipated in southern Alabama tomorrow as well. Strong
winds are expected along the Gulf Coast tomorrow. To the
north, isolated flurries will fall in northwest New York
State. The rest of the nation is expected to by dry
tomorrow, with the Plains becoming mild.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 76 at Madera, CA
National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.