The Nation’s Weather for Monday, January 11, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain is anticipated to continue across western Washington

and Oregon tomorrow, along with snow in the Cascades.

Coastal areas will be particularly breezy in the morning

tomorrow, and inland areas around Spokane, Washington, can

expect some morning fog. A storm system will continue to

move across the Southeast tomorrow, bringing snow and

flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi.

To the southeast, rain will affect much of Alabama,

Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are

anticipated in southern Alabama tomorrow as well. Strong

winds are expected along the Gulf Coast tomorrow. To the

north, isolated flurries will fall in northwest New York

State. The rest of the nation is expected to by dry

tomorrow, with the Plains becoming mild.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 76 at Madera, CA

National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.