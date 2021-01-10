move across the Southeast tomorrow, bringing snow and

flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi.

To the southeast, rain will affect much of Alabama,

Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are

anticipated in southern Alabama tomorrow as well. Strong

winds are expected along the Gulf Coast tomorrow. To the

north, isolated flurries will fall in northwest New York

State. The rest of the nation is expected to by dry

tomorrow, with the Plains becoming mild.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 76 at Madera, CA

National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY

