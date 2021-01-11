continue to move across the Southeast, bringing snow and

flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi. On

the southern side of the storm, rain will impact much of

Alabama, Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are

anticipated in southern Alabama as well. Strong winds are

expected along the Gulf coast. To the north, isolated

flurries will occur in northwestern New York state. The rest

of the nation is expected to be dry, with the Plains

becoming mild.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 76 at San Pasqual Valley, CA

National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY

