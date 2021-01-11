continue to move across the Southeast, bringing snow and
flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi. On
the southern side of the storm, rain will impact much of
Alabama, Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are
anticipated in southern Alabama as well. Strong winds are
expected along the Gulf coast. To the north, isolated
flurries will occur in northwestern New York state. The rest
of the nation is expected to be dry, with the Plains
becoming mild.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 76 at San Pasqual Valley, CA
National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY
