blowing and drifting snow with local whiteouts. Snow showers
are forecast to push eastward across the Ohio Valley as an
area of rain expands from the northeastern Gulf coast to the
Appalachians then on to the Atlantic coast. High winds are
expected to linger from the eastern slopes of the Rockies to
the Plains. Much of the West will experience dry weather
with spotty showers in western Washington and Oregon. Warmth
will build over California. Gusty winds and dry air will
raise the wildfire risk.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 91 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Thursday -19 at Daniel, WY
