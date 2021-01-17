only light accumulations expected. Locations all across the

Northeast will be windy as the storm system departs. The

most wind will occur across coastal areas of New England. It

will be cool in the Southeast with clouds and sun. It will

be mostly sunny across the central and southern Plains as

high pressure remains in control. Some gusty offshore winds

will persist in California. There will also be a few

scattered rain and snow showers across the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 93 at Camarillo, CA

National Low Saturday -4 at Gould, CO

