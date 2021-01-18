flurries will also extend into portions of the southern
Appalachians along the North Carolina/Tennessee border. Most
of the South will be dry and sunny as high pressure remains
locked in over the area. Despite it being sunny,
temperatures across the Southeast will remain below average.
A storm system will bring some snow showers across the
northern Plains as well. The West Coast will be dry and
largely sunny, with strong winds developing in Northern
California by evening.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Sunday -4 at Roosevelt, UT
