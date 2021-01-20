of lake-effect snow will persist over the interior Northeast
as gusty winds buffet coastal areas. Most locations from the
Southeast to the central Plains, northern Rockies and
Northwest can expect a dry day and some sunshine. As winds
ease up later over California, a storm will pump moisture
into the Southwest. Rain will extend eastward from
southernmost California to southern Arizona, southern New
Mexico and central and southern Texas. This rain will
spread into the Southeastern states to end the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 81 at Brownsville, TX
National Low Tuesday -15 at West Yellowstone, MT
