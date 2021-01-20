of lake-effect snow will persist over the interior Northeast

as gusty winds buffet coastal areas. Most locations from the

Southeast to the central Plains, northern Rockies and

Northwest can expect a dry day and some sunshine. As winds

ease up later over California, a storm will pump moisture

into the Southwest. Rain will extend eastward from

AD

southernmost California to southern Arizona, southern New

Mexico and central and southern Texas. This rain will

AD

spread into the Southeastern states to end the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 81 at Brownsville, TX

National Low Tuesday -15 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather