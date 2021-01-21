period of lake-effect snow to follow. The second storm began

to bring rain to the southern tier of the Southwest at

midweek and will continue to do so while spreading rain

across part of the South Central states and into the

Southeast. Some of this rain can be heavy enough to cause

localized flooding, but the major impact will be drought

relief from Arizona to Texas. The third storm is forecast to

arrive in the Northwest with rain and mountain snow. This

storm is expected to drop southward and bring much of

California some much-needed moisture at the end of the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 79 at Laguna Beach, CA

National Low Wednesday -17 at Silver Bay, MN

_____

