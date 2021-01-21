period of lake-effect snow to follow. The second storm began
to bring rain to the southern tier of the Southwest at
midweek and will continue to do so while spreading rain
across part of the South Central states and into the
Southeast. Some of this rain can be heavy enough to cause
localized flooding, but the major impact will be drought
relief from Arizona to Texas. The third storm is forecast to
arrive in the Northwest with rain and mountain snow. This
storm is expected to drop southward and bring much of
California some much-needed moisture at the end of the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 79 at Laguna Beach, CA
National Low Wednesday -17 at Silver Bay, MN
