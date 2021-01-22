showers may occur during the morning hours in southwestern
South Dakota and western and central Nebraska. In the West,
more widespread snow showers are likely in the Sierra and
the mountains of Nevada and Utah with rain in the lower
elevations of Utah. Rain showers are expected to dampen much
of the California coast. The rain and snow in the West will
help to reduce the fire threat and put a dent in the extreme
to exceptional drought plaguing much of the area,
particularly the Four Corners region. Much colder air will
move into northern Minnesota.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 80 at Fort Pierce, FL
National Low Thursday -15 at Presque Isle, ME
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.