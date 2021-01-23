and rain showers to linger along the Gulf coast from Texas

to Florida. Much of the rest of the eastern half of the

nation will be dry. Meanwhile, a swath of snow is forecast

to extend from the Sierra Nevada in California to the

Rockies in Colorado as well as parts of South Dakota and

Minnesota. A batch of accumulating snow is expected to push

eastward into part of the Great Lakes area tonight and into

Sunday. Rain showers are expected over much of Southern

California as well as some of the deserts in Arizona and New

Mexico with snow in the mountains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 85 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday -20 at Kabetogama, MN

