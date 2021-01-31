occur in the Southeast. This far-reaching storm will bring

breezy conditions to much of the center of the country.

Areas from Northern California to the Pacific Northwest will

have rain as another storm moves into the region. Areas in

the higher elevations will have some snow as well. Breezy

conditions to the Northwest will move in during the wake of

AD

the storm. Areas from North Dakota to Texas will have an

abundance of sun as high pressure dominates the Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 91 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Saturday -15 at Glens Falls, NY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather