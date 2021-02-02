diminish across the central Appalachians as cold air flows

from the Great Lakes to the Southeast states. Most areas

from the Mississippi Valley to the Rockies and interior

Southwest can expect a dry day. Milder air will begin to

flow across the Rockies to the High Plains. A storm is

forecast to push inland from the Pacific coast to the

interior Northwest with low-elevation rain and mountain

snow. Fewer rain and snow showers will develop in Southern

California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 78 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Monday -20 at Saranac Lake, NY

