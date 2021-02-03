produce cold, gusty winds and snow showers from Pennsylvania

to Maine. Most areas from the Midwest to the Southeast and

South Central states will be dry with at least partial

sunshine. A brief push of milder air will expand over the

Plains. A storm has formed moving inland over the West, and

it is forecast to bring patches of accumulating snow from

AD

the northern Sierra Nevada to the Black Hills of South

Dakota and central North Dakota. Rain showers will dampen

the Pacific coast. The storm will reorganize over the

AD

Midwest with snow and rain on Thursday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 85 at Gila Bend, AZ

National Low Tuesday -12 at Boulder, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather