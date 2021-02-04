Iowa. Rain and snow will fall in northern Illinois and
northern Indiana, with rain in the southern portions of
those states. Along the trailing cold front, showers will
dampen Missouri and Arkansas. Elsewhere, a few flurries will
fly over the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies. A weak system can
bring some coastal rain and mountain snow to Washington
state. Much of the rest of the nation is forecast to be dry.
The coldest air of the winter so far will begin to pour into
North Dakota, with highs remaining in the single digits in
some locations.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 88 at El Centro, CA
National Low Wednesday -8 at Land O’ Lakes, WI
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.