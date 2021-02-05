Lakes region. A storm will bring a batch of snow, wintry mix

and rain through the Northeast. Rain will fall farther to

the south from the mid-Atlantic coast to much of the Gulf

coast. This southern rain will be watched for the risk of an

Atlantic coast storm with snow in the Northeast on Sunday.

Farther west, a storm is forecast to ride the edge of Arctic

air over the Rockies with a swath of snow from Montana to

northern Colorado. Rain is in store for the Washington and

northern Oregon coasts. Much of the Southwest can expect

dry, sunny and mild conditions.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -17 at Daniel, WY

