Gulf of Mexico will gather rain and thunderstorms from
Louisiana to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This will
evolve into a swath of snow from the southern Appalachians
tonight to much of the mid-Atlantic and New England on
Sunday. Snow and rain are forecast to push eastward into the
middle part of the Mississippi Valley as Arctic air tightens
its grip on the North Central states. Snow is expected to
re-energize over Montana and Wyoming as rain falls on the
coastal Northwest. Much of the Southwest will be sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 82 at Titusville, FL
National Low Friday -12 at Bottineau, ND
