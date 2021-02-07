weather along the East Coast will be South Florida, where

there will be a few showers around. While the East stays

mostly dry, a storm system will move across the center of

the country bringing snow from Nebraska to Michigan.

Snowfall accumulations will be light as this system will be

a quick mover. The dangerous cold will continue across the

Northern Plains tomorrow with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees

below normal in some spots. Wind chill values will be -20 to

-40 degrees across the Northern Plains. With wind chills

this cold, frostbite can happen within minutes.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Sunday -35 at Cotton, MN

_____

