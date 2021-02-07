The Nation’s Weather for Monday, February 8, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After the passage of a coastal storm, high pressure will

help to dry out much of the East Coast tomorrow. There will

be sunshine across portions of the Northeast, while the

Carolinas see a few more clouds. The exception to the dry

weather along the East Coast will be South Florida, where

there will be a few showers around. While the East stays

mostly dry, a storm system will move across the center of

the country bringing snow from Nebraska to Michigan.

Snowfall accumulations will be light as this system will be

a quick mover. The dangerous cold will continue across the

Northern Plains tomorrow with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees

below normal in some spots. Wind chill values will be -20 to

-40 degrees across the Northern Plains. With wind chills

this cold, frostbite can happen within minutes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Sunday -35 at Cotton, MN

