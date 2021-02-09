wintry mix is forecast just south of the snow area with all

or mostly rain from the lower mid-Atlantic coast to the Gulf

coast. Frigid air will remain entrenched over the North

Central states this week. Meanwhile, a new storm will push

along the edge of the frigid air and milder air to the

southwest over the Rockies. This will be the seeds of a new

and bigger storm for the middle and latter part of the week

in the Central and Eastern states. Much of the Southwest can

expect dry weather and some sunshine.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Monday -43 at Cotton, MN

