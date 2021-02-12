time in Virginia. Most areas from central and western Texas
to northern New England can expect a dry and cold day as
spotty snow showers affect a portion of the Great Lakes. As
one storm moves over the interior West, snow will spread
from Idaho, southern Montana and Wyoming to portions of
Colorado, much of Nebraska and southern South Dakota, but
as a second storm moves in from the Pacific, heavy snow as
well as spotty ice and rain will affect Washington and
Oregon. A few rain showers are forecast to dot California
and parts of the Southwest, where the air will stay mild.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -46 at Cotton, MN
