time in Virginia. Most areas from central and western Texas

to northern New England can expect a dry and cold day as

spotty snow showers affect a portion of the Great Lakes. As

one storm moves over the interior West, snow will spread

from Idaho, southern Montana and Wyoming to portions of

Colorado, much of Nebraska and southern South Dakota, but

as a second storm moves in from the Pacific, heavy snow as

well as spotty ice and rain will affect Washington and

Oregon. A few rain showers are forecast to dot California

and parts of the Southwest, where the air will stay mild.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -46 at Cotton, MN

