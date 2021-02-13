southeast Virginia with pockets of freezing rain on the
northwest edge of the wet zone. Snow of varying rates is
expected to stretch from Washington state and part of Oregon
to New York state, Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.
Some rain will fall south of the snow area in the West from
southwestern Oregon and California to parts of Nevada and
Utah with snow for the Sierra Nevada. The storm moving over
the Northwest now will produce a massive swath of snow and
ice from Sunday to Monday over the South Central states.
Frigid air will remain over much of the Central region.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -41 at Moore, MT
