of an inch of ice. This will be enough to knock out power in

some areas. This storm will also bring a large swath of snow

extending from Texas to New England. Some areas will see as

much as 6 to 12 inches of snow. Most of the Southeast will

be warm enough that they will not get any ice, but instead

will get showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Record breaking

cold will spread throughout Texas and Oklahoma during the

overnight hours. Temperatures will be 25 to 45 degrees below

average tomorrow night across the Southern Plains. The

Northwest will see some rain and snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -50 at Ely, MN

_____

