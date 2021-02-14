of an inch of ice. This will be enough to knock out power in
some areas. This storm will also bring a large swath of snow
extending from Texas to New England. Some areas will see as
much as 6 to 12 inches of snow. Most of the Southeast will
be warm enough that they will not get any ice, but instead
will get showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Record breaking
cold will spread throughout Texas and Oklahoma during the
overnight hours. Temperatures will be 25 to 45 degrees below
average tomorrow night across the Southern Plains. The
Northwest will see some rain and snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -50 at Ely, MN
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.