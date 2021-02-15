the Eastern U.S. Ice accumulation, travel disruptions and
regional power outages, along with locally heavy snowfall
will be the main concerns with this storm. Temperatures will
remain 25 to 45 degrees below normal across the southern
Plains, with some values challenging daily record lows set
in the 1800s. The Southeastern states will receive rain as
the tail end of this storm moves east. Portions of Florida
may receive thunderstorms late in the day.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Titusville, FL
National Low Sunday -50 at Ely, MN
