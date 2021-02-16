ice will end in the mid-Atlantic with flurries in the
central Appalachians and lower Great Lakes. As thunderstorms
exit South Florida, much of the Central states will be dry
and frigid with millions still without power in southern
areas. Low temperature records both day and night will be
challenged. The new storm will spread snow from central
areas of Washington and Oregon to northern and central New
Mexico. Local whiteout conditions will be a concern in the
passes in the West. The southwestern corner of the nation
from Central California to southern Arizona will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Monday -46 at Ely, MN
_____
