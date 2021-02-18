Appalachians, the upper mid-Atlantic and part of southern

New England. Rain and thunderstorms are in store for the

Southeast with localized severe weather that includes a

tornado threat from Florida to South Carolina. In between, a

significant buildup of ice is likely for parts of North

Carolina and Virginia. Cold air will remain over much of the

Central states, although the end of the deep freeze is in

sight this weekend to next week. Most areas from the Plains

to the Southwest will be dry as a storm spreads coastal rain

and mountain snow over Washington and Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Wednesday -43 at Ely, MN

