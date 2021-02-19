southern Atlantic coast. Some thunderstorms may persist over
the Florida Peninsula. An area of cold air will contribute
to snow showers over the Midwest. Even though cold air will
persist over the Plains and Mississippi Valley, afternoon
temperatures are expected to moderate ahead of a warmup in
the south and milder air in the north this weekend. The
latest storm from the Pacific will be weak and fast-moving.
That storm will bring coastal rain and spread snow to the
interior of the Northwest and northern Rockies. The
Southwest will remain dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -37 at Ely, MN
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.