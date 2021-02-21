be light to moderate with most areas receiving 1-3 inches,
but a swath of 3-6 inches will move into northeastern Iowa
and Wisconsin. Farther south along the cold front of this
storm, there will be showers forming from eastern Texas into
Arkansas, Louisiana and into western Mississippi and
Tennessee. Another system in the Northwest will lead to rain
along the coast with some snow developing inland, especially
in the northern Rockies. High pressure in the East will
provide a good deal of sun.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 83 at El Centro, CA
National Low Saturday -27 at Burlington, WI
