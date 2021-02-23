third of the U.S. as a result today. Most of this snow will

be light but can still create slippery travel. Somewhat

heavier snow will fall on part of the interior Northwest,

with rain showers along the coasts of Washington and

northern Oregon. Much of the rest of the nation can expect

dry and mild conditions, which will continue to aid in

melting the existing snow covering central areas. Toward the

end of the week, a storm with rain and thunderstorms may

brew over the South Central states and head northeastward

with mostly rain but perhaps pockets of ice and snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Santee, CA

National Low Monday -13 at Estcourt Station, ME

_____

