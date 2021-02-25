recent warm surge. Part of the same storm system that will
produce snow from Colorado to northern New Mexico is also
forecast to cause rain to break out and expand from Texas to
Louisiana and Mississippi during the day and then farther to
the north and east tonight. Locally strong thunderstorms at
night can produce isolated hail. Farther west, dry and windy
conditions are in store for California, Nevada and Arizona
with an elevated wildfire risk. A new storm will spread
coastal rain and mountain snow across the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 93 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Wednesday -15 at Daniel, WY
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.