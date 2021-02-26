from Texas to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The main threats from thunderstorms will be large hail and

locally strong winds. As the rain becomes heavier, repeats

and lingers into next week, the risk of flooding will expand

from urban areas to small streams and even some rivers. Much

of the rest of the Plains and Southwest will be dry as high

pressure builds over Utah. Less wind is queued up for

California and Nevada compared to midweek. Areas of snow

will extend from the Cascades to the Rockies with drenching

rain in store for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 93 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -30 at Bondurant, WY

_____

