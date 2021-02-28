The Nation’s Weather for Monday, March 1, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Wet weather will affect a majority of the east coast

tomorrow as a swath of rain extending from Texas up into New

England moves east. As the front moves through, areas like

Pennsylvania, New York and New England will receive some

snow on the back end. In the south, states like Texas,

Louisiana, and Mississippi will receive the heaviest

rainfall. A quick snow shower will make its way from

Minnesota to Wisconsin tomorrow as well. Flurries can be

expected once again in northern Texas in addition to

southeast New Mexico. Some rain and snow starts to make its

way into the Pacific Northwest but it will be light. High

pressure is in place over the northern Plains, central

Rockies, and Southern California, bringing them dry

conditions.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 91 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday -22 at West Yellowstone, MT

