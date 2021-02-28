snow on the back end. In the south, states like Texas,

Louisiana, and Mississippi will receive the heaviest

rainfall. A quick snow shower will make its way from

Minnesota to Wisconsin tomorrow as well. Flurries can be

expected once again in northern Texas in addition to

southeast New Mexico. Some rain and snow starts to make its

way into the Pacific Northwest but it will be light. High

pressure is in place over the northern Plains, central

Rockies, and Southern California, bringing them dry

conditions.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 91 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday -22 at West Yellowstone, MT

