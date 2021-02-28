snow on the back end. In the south, states like Texas,
Louisiana, and Mississippi will receive the heaviest
rainfall. A quick snow shower will make its way from
Minnesota to Wisconsin tomorrow as well. Flurries can be
expected once again in northern Texas in addition to
southeast New Mexico. Some rain and snow starts to make its
way into the Pacific Northwest but it will be light. High
pressure is in place over the northern Plains, central
Rockies, and Southern California, bringing them dry
conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at McAllen, TX
National Low Sunday -22 at West Yellowstone, MT
