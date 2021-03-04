Southeast states to the northern Plains can expect dry
weather. Sunshine is in store for the Southeast in the wake
of the recent rainstorm. The same storm that brought rain to
Southern California on Wednesday is expected to pivot across
the Rockies and High Plains with areas of rain and snow.
This storm will dip toward the Gulf coast with rain at the
end of the week. In the Northwest, a new storm from the
Pacific is likely to approach and deliver rain and
high-elevation snow prior to the end of the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 87 at Pompano Beach, FL
National Low Wednesday -13 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.