small portions of Washington State, producing coastal rain
and showers inland, along with snow in higher elevations.
Chilly air will linger in the West, though less so in
western Washington. Some snow may sneak across the Canadian
border into Upstate New York tomorrow, though generally the
Northeast should be dry and less chilly, as mild air from
the Great Plains spreads eastward. Several areas of the
South Central and Southeast will be pleasant and breezy
again tomorrow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Sunday -12 at Raco, MI
