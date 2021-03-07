small portions of Washington State, producing coastal rain

and showers inland, along with snow in higher elevations.

Chilly air will linger in the West, though less so in

western Washington. Some snow may sneak across the Canadian

border into Upstate New York tomorrow, though generally the

Northeast should be dry and less chilly, as mild air from

the Great Plains spreads eastward. Several areas of the

South Central and Southeast will be pleasant and breezy

again tomorrow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Tucson, AZ

National Low Sunday -12 at Raco, MI

_____

