areas are forecast to be free of rain. Exceptions will be
parts of South Florida and coastal Texas where showers are
forecast to pop up. Gusty winds will accompany the warmth
over the Central states and can lead to elevated brush fire
risk. Farther west, colder air is forecast to drop southward
along the Pacific coast. A storm associated with the cold
plunge is expected to bring areas of drenching rain and
locally heavy mountain snow from Washington to California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 87 at Phoenix, AZ
National Low Monday -18 at Saranac Lake, NY
