parts of Texas and Louisiana. As colder air begins to press

over the North Central states, rain and thunderstorms are in

store for the Great Lakes region and part of the central

Plains. A strip of snow is forecast to extend from Wyoming

and northern Colorado to Minnesota. Strong winds will affect

areas from the southern Plains to the Midwest and can raise

the risk of brush fires where rain stays away. Meanwhile, a

storm will push onshore in California with low-elevation

rain and mountain snow. Much of the Northwest can expect a

dry day.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 86 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Tuesday -2 at Presque Isle, ME

