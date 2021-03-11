problems, while some of the thunderstorms can be heavy and

gusty. Colder air will sprawl across much of the North

Central states paving the way for a giant snowstorm expected

this weekend centered on Colorado, Wyoming and western

Nebraska. That storm will bring snow over Nevada, Arizona,

Utah and western Colorado today and tonight. Showers and

locally gusty thunderstorms will linger in Southern

California as much of the Northwest will be dry and sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Wednesday -6 at Stanley, ID

