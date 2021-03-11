problems, while some of the thunderstorms can be heavy and
gusty. Colder air will sprawl across much of the North
Central states paving the way for a giant snowstorm expected
this weekend centered on Colorado, Wyoming and western
Nebraska. That storm will bring snow over Nevada, Arizona,
Utah and western Colorado today and tonight. Showers and
locally gusty thunderstorms will linger in Southern
California as much of the Northwest will be dry and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday -6 at Stanley, ID
