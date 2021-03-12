Afternoon thunderstorms from the eastern Texas Panhandle to
central Oklahoma will be capable of producing hail and
damaging winds. Low-elevation rain showers and
higher-elevation snow showers are expected in Utah and
Arizona. Farther north, Washington and Oregon will be dry
and sunny. Abundant sunshine is also forecast in Montana,
North Dakota and Minnesota. High winds and dry weather will
cause a high fire danger across central New Mexico. A warm
and breezy day is expected in central and southern Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Thursday -11 at West Yellowstone, MT
