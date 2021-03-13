Southeast as dry weather lingers over much of the Midwest. A
major storm will push across the Rockies. Snowfall is
expected to become very heavy in parts of Wyoming, Colorado
and western Nebraska with whiteout conditions. Up to several
feet of snow will fall by the end of the weekend in some
areas. Light to moderate snow is in store for parts of Utah,
Arizona and New Mexico. Severe storms and the risk of
isolated tornadoes will exist in parts of Texas, Oklahoma
and Kansas as rain raises the risk of flooding farther to
the northeast over the Plains and to the middle part of the
Mississippi Valley. The rest of the West will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday -29 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
