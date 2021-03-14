southern Wisconsin. As much as 6 to 12 inches of snow is

expected across extreme southern Minnesota and northern

Iowa. There will also be the threat for some freezing rain

and sleet across portions of northern Illinois and northern

Indiana. Most ice accumulations are expected to be light,

but even just a glaze can lead to slippery travel. There

will be a large swath of rain and thunderstorms from the

Ohio Valley to the northern Gulf Coast. New England will be

sunny but breezy. A storm system will bring rain showers to

the West Coast and snow for the higher elevations.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Jacksonville, FL

National Low Sunday -13 at West Yellowstone, MT

