southern Wisconsin. As much as 6 to 12 inches of snow is
expected across extreme southern Minnesota and northern
Iowa. There will also be the threat for some freezing rain
and sleet across portions of northern Illinois and northern
Indiana. Most ice accumulations are expected to be light,
but even just a glaze can lead to slippery travel. There
will be a large swath of rain and thunderstorms from the
Ohio Valley to the northern Gulf Coast. New England will be
sunny but breezy. A storm system will bring rain showers to
the West Coast and snow for the higher elevations.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Sunday -13 at West Yellowstone, MT
