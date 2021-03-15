produce heavy snow from South Dakota to Wisconsin and
Illinois. A quick accumulation of snow can lead to travel
disruptions across these areas. On the southern side of the
storm, rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the Ohio,
Tennessee and Mississippi valleys. While the main threat
will be flash flooding, any thunderstorms that develop can
become locally severe. Any snow lingering over the Rockies
will come to an end throughout the day, while another storm
can produce showers and mountain snow in the West.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Sunday -13 at West Yellowstone, MT
