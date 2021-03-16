mid-Atlantic coast. However, within this zone, some ice and
wet snow will occur over the central Appalachians. Farther
south, the storm will bring showers and locally strong
thunderstorms from the Carolina coast to part of the
southern Appalachians and Gulf coast. Dry weather will hold
over much of New England and the Florida Peninsula. Much of
the Midwest will also dry out between storms. A storm that
brought rain and snow to California on Monday will spread a
swath of snow from eastern Montana and the western part of
the Dakotas to portions of Arizona and New Mexico.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 90 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -5 at Antero Reservoir, CO
