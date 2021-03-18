Florida to Virginia with more isolated severe weather
anticipated in parts of the Ohio Valley and even the lower
mid-Atlantic coast. Rain is expected to extend from New
Jersey and New York state to Missouri. However, a narrow
zone of snow is forecast to expand eastward from the Midwest
to the Northeast later in the day and at night as colder air
pushes southward. Most areas from the Plains to the Great
Basin and deserts can expect sunshine. Rain and high-country
snow will fall from Washington to Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 95 at McAllen, TX
National Low Wednesday 4 at Buena Vista, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.