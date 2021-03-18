Florida to Virginia with more isolated severe weather

anticipated in parts of the Ohio Valley and even the lower

mid-Atlantic coast. Rain is expected to extend from New

Jersey and New York state to Missouri. However, a narrow

zone of snow is forecast to expand eastward from the Midwest

to the Northeast later in the day and at night as colder air

pushes southward. Most areas from the Plains to the Great

Basin and deserts can expect sunshine. Rain and high-country

snow will fall from Washington to Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 95 at McAllen, TX

National Low Wednesday 4 at Buena Vista, CO

