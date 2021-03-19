England to parts of the central and southern Appalachians

for a brief period. Aside from showers and thunderstorms in

South Florida, much of the rest of the eastern two-thirds

of the nation can expect dry weather. Cool air will sprawl

over the Midwest as temperatures begin to rebound over the

interior Southwest. A storm from the Pacific is expected to

push slowly inland over the West with areas of rain and

mountain snow from Washington to Central California, Nevada,

Idaho and western Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 91 at Titusville, FL

National Low Thursday -2 at Gould, CO

_____

